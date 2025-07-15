Warning: Beware — Don’t Trust Your Doctor

Why i dont trust doctors and why you shouldn’t either



If you’ve ever felt uneasy leaving a doctor’s office with a prescription and more confusion than clarity — you’re not alone.

In this raw and uncompromising video, I explain exactly why the medical profession has lost my trust — and why it should lose yours too.

I talk about:

The pharmaceuticalization of medicine — where pills replace protocols

How most doctors completely ignore magnesium, bicarbonates, iodine, selenium , and basic health fundamentals

The tragedy of COVID-era medical obedience — and what it exposed about the system

Why I say gas station attendants know more about engines than doctors know about the human body

If you’re tired of being treated like a patient instead of a person, this message is for you.

