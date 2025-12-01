And it is not just Muslim men who are beasts, and believe it or not, there are even women who are beasts, though I hate saying that. The true meaning of bestiality is when a person rapes or traffics children as sex slaves. However, in truth, even mild abuse qualifies if one measures the suffering that comes after every event of abuse. From the top to the bottom of humanity, we find beasts, so there will be nothing enjoyable in this story of human horror. But as you get to the bottom of this essay, you will discover that there are beasts and super mean vicious beasts that somehow manage to sleep at night, how I have no idea.

According to the most authoritative and recent comprehensive data from the CDC’s National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey (NISVS, based on 2016–2017 data collected from over 15,000 adults), more than half of American women—54.3% or about 67.8 million—have experienced some form of contact sexual violence at least once in their lifetime.

This broad category explicitly includes unwanted sexual touching or groping (even if non-penetrative), as well as rape and sexual coercion. And the point should be clear, even a “small inappropriate touch” qualifies as abusive and can have lasting scars.

When we isolate rape, those numbers drop to about 1 in 3. 90% of child sexual abuse involves known perpetrators (family/acquaintances) per UNICEF. Still, organized networks amplify the horror through grooming and trafficking. Globally, 1 in 5 girls and 1 in 13 boys face sexual violence (rape) before 18, yet they say less than 10% report due to stigma and fear. Muslim men make a religion of abusing young girls and family members, but as we see, according to NIVS, they do not hold a monopoly on this.

This image showing Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell with Pope John Paul II in 2003 is indeed real, based on verified photos from that era, depicting a private audience in which the pontiff appears to greet or bless them during a Vatican visit. It’s a disturbing snapshot of elite access, fueling speculation about the Church’s entanglements with power brokers amid Epstein’s web of influence. Elite abuse, via Epstein’s network, trafficked many dozens of minors to billionaires and royals.

To expose the tip of the iceberg, on a 2,300-page Chilean bishops’ report, a dossier compiled by Archbishop Charles Scicluna and presented to Pope Francis, detailing widespread cover-ups of sexual abuse by clergy, including the notorious case of Rev. Fernando Karadima (a serial abuser) and Bishop Juan Barros (accused of complicity). Francis initially defended Barros, calling the accusations “slander.” Still, after the report’s revelations, he admitted to “grave errors,” demanded that all Chilean bishops resign en masse (a historic first), and defrocked Karadima in 2018.

In the shadowed corridors of power, where the powerful prey on the vulnerable, the beastly underbelly of humanity reveals itself not as a cultural aberration but as a timeless affliction. Just look at all the Catholic priests worldwide and what they have been accused of in terms of rape and sexual abuse, just to begin to understand the timelessness of the abuse of women and children.

This image—a grim collage of mugshots and photos of convicted Southern Baptist pastors—is a devastating visual indictment of a scandal that’s rocked the denomination and exposed the rot in one of America’s largest Protestant groups. It’s no exaggeration: The Southern Baptist Convention (SBC), with 13 million members across 47,000 churches, has faced hundreds of convictions for sex abuse since the early 2000s, as documented in investigative reporting and official probes. The horror here isn’t just the numbers; it’s the betrayal—spiritual leaders preying on the vulnerable, with institutional cover-ups letting beasts roam free.

