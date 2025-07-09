A coalition of doctors’ groups led by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) filed a lawsuit against Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., arguing that his May announcement that the government would no longer recommend COVID-19 vaccines for healthy pregnant people and children.

“The Secretarial Directive is contrary to the wealth of data and peer-reviewed studies that demonstrate the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines for children and pregnant women,” the plaintiffs said in the lawsuit. Such utter crap these organizations should be disbanded. Other organizations on the challenge include the American College of Physicians, the American Public Health Association, and the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

Kennedy announced the change in a May 27 video posted to X, in which he was flanked by FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary and NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, both of whom gained notoriety during the Covid pandemic for their opposition to mask and vaccine mandates, which in hindsight were correct positions to take.

The three officials said there wasn’t sufficient data to show that healthy children and healthy pregnant women benefited from the COVID-19 vaccination. “Most countries have stopped recommending it for children,” Makary said in the video. However, the absolute truth is that every country should stop recommending it to everyone.

The administration later distributed a document explaining the decision to lawmakers. The document said studies have shown that women who got the vaccine during pregnancy had higher rates of various complications.

Public and private insurers are essentially obligated to cover ACIP-recommended vaccines with no cost-sharing under the Affordable Care Act, and states often tie their daycare and school vaccine requirements to the panel’s recommendations. So, as you can see, there is money involved.

A pregnant physician who was denied a COVID-19 vaccine is suing the Trump administration alongside the groups of doctors’ associations, charging that the administration sought to “desensitize the public to anti-vaccine and anti-science rhetoric.” Might as well sue the administration for just existing.

“This wasn’t just sidelining science,” said AAP President Dr. Susan Kressly. “It’s an attack on the very foundation of how we protect families and children’s health. And the consequences could be dangerous.” This is the pediatric organization that is hurting, not protecting, American families and their children’s health. Just look at the statistics of autism and all the other childhood diseases that are increasing year by year under the watch of the AAP.

“We will not stand by while a single federal official unilaterally and effectively strips Americans of their choice to vaccinate with actions that thoroughly disregard overwhelming scientific evidence and decades of established federal processes,” said IDSA President Dr. Tina Tan. “As a community of clinicians, public health officials, and scientists, our focus remains the protection of patients and public health.”

