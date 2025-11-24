I am proud to announce the launch of my new website, Natural Cardiology — where I’ve poured decades of clinical insight, personal battles, and relentless research into a groundbreaking approach to heart and vascular health.

This isn’t just another health site; it’s a manifesto for a new medicine — one that frees us from the toxic grip of statins, beta‑blockers, and the endless parade of pharmaceutical poisons dished out by mainstream cardiologists.

Natural Cardiology treats the heart as what it truly is: an electrical, emotional, and spiritual powerhouse — not just a mechanical pump to be patched, bypassed, and numbed with side‑effects.

Yes, emergency interventions like stents or bypasses can save lives. But as my colleague Dr. James Roberts wisely says, “You should only need one.” After that, it is time to pivot toward safer, natural medicines that heal instead of harm. Why isn’t that the standard? Because real healing—ending inflammation, reversing plaque, and restoring metabolic balance—threatens a $500 billion industry built on symptom suppression rather than genuine recovery.

On Natural Cardiology, you’ll find evidence-based protocols that have been seen to completely reverse atherosclerosis, dissolve plaques, and restore vascular vitality without the risks of lifelong drug dependency or surgical roulette. One of the basic reasons for a new approach to Cardiology is that the heart was never meant to live on statins, but on magnesium, which most cardiologists don’t know is the ultimate heart medicine.

My Own Wake-Up Call: From Blocked Arteries to Freedom Without Stents

For years, I’ve championed the importance of magnesium for arrhythmias, sodium bicarbonate for acidosis, and hydrogen for anti-inflammation. Yet even I wasn’t immune to the world’s assault on the cardiovascular system. Decades of stress and toxin exposure caught up with me. I ended up an emergency case, labeled a textbook stent candidate.

Doctors promised “immediate relief,” but I knew the cost: restenosis rates reaching 30% within a year, risk of clots and infection, plus a lifetime on blood thinners. They would treat the blockage—not the biology.

Restenosis occurs when stents scrape arterial walls, trigger inflammation, and promote smooth-muscle overgrowth. The vessel re-narrows if magnesium deficiency and insulin resistance persist. Mechanical cardiology opens arteries; natural cardiology keeps them open. That’s the difference between dependency and freedom.

So I took the natural route. Using my own protocols, I applied:

Cyclodextrins to extract cholesterol from arterial plaque.

Magnesium to melt calcium deposits and balance insulin.

PPC (polyenyl‑phosphatidylcholine) to restore membrane flexibility.

Nattokinase for dissolving fibrin clots and arterial plaque.

L‑Arginine to flood the endothelium with nitric oxide.

Hydrogen and CO₂ inhalation for oxygenation and vascular tone.

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS