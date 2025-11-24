Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana's avatar
Diana
1d

Please do not recommend arginine as a single amino acid as it will suppress lysine and allow retroviruses to become more active.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Matthew Ronson's avatar
Matthew Ronson
1d

It may be simply an issue of timing. I recently discovered that caffeine interferes with a beneficial process. Instead it was simpler and easier to switch to decaf and keep a jar of Juan Valdez for other times or guests that's like their Kaffe with Vitamin C(affeine).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Mark Sircus
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture