This title is what you will see in the mainstream; it makes no sense because the real story is that we all die, sooner or later; we all die from aging. But we may be able to slow aging, meaning living longer, if we are smart and do the right things.

Most medicine waits for aging to produce a recognizable disease, then tries to treat it. A growing field of researchers is pursuing a more ambitious idea: intervene earlier in the biological processes that make cancer, dementia, cardiovascular disease, frailty, and other conditions increasingly unlikely as people get older.

Silicon Valley billionaires are obsessed with ‘reprogramming’ their bodies for longevity and, as expected, they choose the most expensive, high-tech way to do it. Jeff Bezos, Peter Thiel, Yuri Milner, and Sam Altman have all invested in rejuvenation. The very first human attempt at cellular reprogramming is underway, and it looks like it’s working. I think they are very funny because it’s like building an expensive house with no foundation whatsoever.

Really, we read the most ridiculous anti-aging claims, like Life Biosciences releasing its first safety data. So far, three patients have received the experimental therapy: an eye injection, coupled with eight weeks of daily antibiotics that turn on the rejuvenation factors inside their cells. It sounds cool, but is it?

Environment Matters

One of the world’s wealthiest cities is enduring the world’s most polluted air, so no matter how rich and powerful you are, if you want to live a long, healthy life, avoid cities like Singapore, Beijing, Calcutta, Delhi, and a long list of others that nobody knows the names of. California leads the United States in pollution, while Turkey and the Balkans lead Europe in pollution hotspots. Breathing polluted air 24/7 promises early death and certainly vascular and heart disease, and cancer. Bottom line: Where You Live Matters.

According to a study published in the journal Science, roughly 50%

of lifespan is determined by lifestyle and environmental choices.

Simple, Inexpensive Anti-Aging Vs Sophisticated, Expensive

For decades, “reversing aging” belonged mostly to science fiction, supplement marketing, and speculative longevity research. Now, in 2026, they are getting truly sophisticated: ER-100, an experimental therapy developed by Life Biosciences, is entering human testing with an unusually ambitious goal, restoring older or damaged cells to a more youthful biological state rather than simply slowing their decline.

David Sinclair, the Harvard geneticist who co-founded Life Biosciences, has spent years arguing that aging involves a loss of epigenetic information, the instructions that help cells remember which genes should be active and which should remain silent. ER-100 is one of the first serious clinical attempts to test part of that idea in people.

The central idea behind ER-100 is partial epigenetic reprogramming. Instead of changing a person’s DNA sequence, the treatment aims to alter how existing genes are regulated so damaged or aged cells behave more like younger versions of themselves. It sounds nice, sounds expensive, and overlooks the main factors involved in aging and health.

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