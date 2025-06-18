The world is drifting further into darkness, not that there has ever been much light in it; so, we have no choice but to turn to our friends and intimate partners, if we have one, and tune more deeply into love. Love is comforting and stabilizes our hearts and souls, which is much needed when the world tilts further into separation, war, and deliberately fostered illness.

We stand at the edge of a planetary nervous breakdown. Not because we lack technology, intelligence, or resources, but because we lack the one thing that makes any of it human: Love. And not the sentimental kind. Not fleeting romance or decorative empathy. But love as presence, care, courage, and sacrifice.

What the world needs now is love, but our leaders continue to prioritize power over presence. control over compassion, madness over mercy. War is spreading, and in the United States, it’s full-on medical war over vaccines, fluoride, cancer treatments, immigration, and pesticides. Love matters now more than ever because civilization is collectively collapsing. We are facing climate breakdown. Ecological ruin. Medical poisoning. Social fragmentation. And the overrun of Western civilization.

Since around 1900, the newly created super-rich have created separation. Separation is the opposite of love, and this holds for both our intimate relationships and the vast disparity between the wealthy and the rest of the population. We all know the saying that power corrupts absolutely, and wealth has always been the key to power.

So since writing this essay, it’s war, more war with every day bringing death and destruction, and the increasing chance of World War 3. Too many people in power choose war over love, and the proof of that is in the headlines every day. Pepe Escobar writes, The Whole Planet Is Being Kept Hostage by a Death Cult, and he does know what he is talking about, unfortunately.

Love would dismantle the system.

So the system suppresses it.

So, What We Need Is Love

Soul love is free, yet intensely committed and loving.

We humans need to love and trust deeply.

Many beings are walking this planet with beautiful hearts

that is deserving of our love, but the secret, of course

is to become one of them, a being with a love light

shining out of our hearts. We need to give

what we would want to receive.

Across the globe, young people are increasingly demonstrating cynicism, dissatisfaction, and disillusionment. There is a pervasive sense of doom among the young, primarily attributed to the older generations. This has grown exponentially since the COVID lockdowns, and the mental illness of climate change is spread daily in the news, and environmental desecration on an enormous scale strips the young of hope.

