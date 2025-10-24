Another title for this essay could have been: “Vitamin D is Crucial for Cancer Treatment and Everything Else.” This is an example of why my medical religion is protocol, which means never championing a single substance for cancer treatment or anything else. It is why my hair bristles when I hear so many doctors these days screaming about Ivermectin or Fenbendazole. Or maybe a good title would be “Natural Medicine is Real Medicine,” because it addresses the body’s real needs.

Doctors can be the most ignorant people on Earth, or they wear blinders like thoroughbred racehorses coming out of the gates. Many substances can help cancer patients, and good doctors will be talking about many of them at the same time to be effective at treating Cancer with compassion and care.

Oncologist Prof. Angus Dalgleish revealed a game-changing finding to pancreatic cancer expert Daniel Von Hoff: his successful immunotherapy trial insisted on normal Vitamin D levels. Skeptical, Von Hoff reviewed 30 years of data from 4,000 patients. The result was staggering as not one patient with low Vitamin D had responded to chemotherapy.

The “responders” in his past trials were simply those with adequate Vitamin D levels. The drug alone wasn’t the hero; it needed a competent immune system, primed by Vitamin D. The takeaway: Vitamin D is non-negotiable for immune function. Every white blood cell has receptors for it. The official “normal” level (~50 nmol/L) is too low. For therapy, aim for >100 nmol/L. Correcting this deficiency could be the key to turning non-responders into responders. A simple, safe, and foundational step we can no longer ignore.

One of the reasons modern medicine and specifically modern oncology is so crippled is its aversion to natural medicine, which is not alternative medicine at all. It is essential medicine. Essential and crucial because it addresses the body’s real needs. Vitamin D is just one example. So, doctors are trained to be stupid, and JFK Jr’s insistence that they start teaching nutrition in medical school is only a tiny, bitty step in the right direction. All one must do is look at what modern hospital nutrition dishes out to see what will be taught.

Imagine trying to treat Cancer with chemotherapy in a severely deficient magnesium patient. How far do you think that will go? Or a severe iodine and selenium deficiency? Or on a person who is breathing too fast, driving down both their carbon dioxide levels in the blood and thus their oxygen levels. These are all basic things that doctors commonly overlook completely. Sure, they have their excuses, a long list of them as their patients die in droves.

Oxygen: The Most Basic Natural Medicine

How many oncologists understand and work with oxygen? Dr. Arthur C. Guyton says, “All chronic pain, suffering, and diseases are caused by a lack of oxygen at the cell level.” Insufficient oxygen means insufficient biological energy, resulting in anything from mild fatigue to life-threatening disease. “Oxygen plays a pivotal role in the proper functioning of the immune system,” said Dr. Parris M. Kidd. Low oxygen levels directly lead to inflammation. Chronic inflammation mirrors our body’s low oxygen state.

Anything that threatens the oxygen-carrying capacity of the human body will promote inflammation and cancer growth. Hypoxia (low oxygen) is a potent activator of inflammation, and inflammation is the most common cause of tissue hypoxia and decreased circulation. Inflammation and hypoxia feed on each other.

Hypoxia and inflammation characterize Cancer. All types of inflammation can cause Cancer, and inflammatory responses play decisive roles at different stages of tumor development, including initiation, promotion, malignant conversion, invasion, and metastasis. Low levels of oxygen typically characterize inflamed and injured tissues.

