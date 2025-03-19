Why NOAA’s Sunspot Prediction Should Terrify the World

In the shadows of the mainstream climate narrative — filled with fears of overheating, carbon overload, and global boiling — lies a quiet admission from one of the most established scientific institutions in the world: NOAA predicts a complete drop-off of sunspots beginning around 2030. Yet NOAA still insists global warming is a threat.

This sunspot prediction is not just a data point. It’s a cosmic alarm bell but no one is listening. Sunspots are visible markers of solar activity. More sunspots mean more solar radiation — more warmth, and more energy reaching the Earth. A decline, especially as steep and prolonged as NOAA forecasts, signals that we are entering a profound solar minimum.

And if history teaches us anything, this is not a benign trend. During the Maunder Minimum (1645–1715), sunspot activity dropped off for decades. What followed was the Little Ice Age — a period of global cooling that froze rivers, shortened growing seasons, collapsed food systems and contributed to widespread famine, disease, and unrest. The Thames in London froze. Crops failed in Europe. Millions suffered — not from warming, but from cold.

Now, in the 21st century, while politicians and pundits scream about CO₂, NOAA is quietly pointing to the star of the show: the Sun itself. If the sun goes quiet, so does the Earth’s climate.

Spring Snowstorm Shuts Down South Korea’s East Coast

A fierce spring snowstorm buried South Korea’s east coast Monday, stranding vehicles. From Sunday morning to Monday morning, Guryeong Pass picked up 42.5cm (16.7 inches), some 40cm (15.7 inches) hit eastern Gangwon, Misiryeong Tunnel saw 34.2cm (13.5 inches), with Yongsan registering 34cm (13.4 inches).

The wet, heavy snow is toppling trees, cutting power, and making roads treacherous. Four key routes were shut, including Madaljae Pass in Samcheok and a coastal road in Goseong. Fifty-nine national park hiking trails have also been closed. The Gangwon government deployed 934 snow-clearing machines and nearly 1,000 personnel to clear roads and assess the damage, but conditions remain hazardous, which is hampering recovery efforts. Think of the cost of keeping up with the increasing snow all over the northern hemisphere.

The Sun Matters

So why isn’t this front-page news? Why are we still locked in endless political battles over carbon taxes and electric cars, while the true climate driver prepares for a long nap? |My God the last administration was so negligent and drowning in politics they could not bring the stranded astronauts home when they could have. That was a real betrayal.

The silence has consequences that will build. When solar activity collapses, we are not looking at just colder winters. We are looking at:

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS