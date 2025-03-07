It seems that psychologists are cowards and certainly have not learned much about insanity. Or we don’t hear from them or their organizations because they are being wholly censored. One of the first signs of insanity, mental disorder, or imbalanced personality disorder is the inability to listen, and vaccine pushers are the worst listeners in the world. Though they have steep competition from all corners of the medical world and politicians worldwide, everyone involved in mRNA genetic injections has gone over the deep end into a form of mental psychosis that there is no recovery from. Until the moon crashes into the Earth, they will insist that every vaccine is necessary and mRNA shots are vaccines when they are not.

A neon sign, a huge one that announces the truth of this criminally insane population, is to believe they are so right that there is not a shred of a possibility of being wrong. Believing in one’s thoughts and ideas wholly blocks everything from everybody else except those who believe in the same things. Do a search of Psychology Today and mRNA vaccines if you want to be convinced of vaccine insanity or the insanity of this principal psychology publication. Join the club; so many doctors and people have done so.

To listen is to suffer because we do not want to listen

to anything that might require a change.

To listen is to change.

We cannot change without listening.

Listening implies a change.

We need to change just to listen.

This is a level of insanity that has no chance of being changed. Those in love with vaccines would rather go to war with the anti-vaxers than listen to the most professional men and women who see the obvious that has become exceptionally clear since the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

This also means these people have no hearts. Having no heart means all head; that is another simple way to understand and see insanity. How many people can think and see deep enough to understand that, at heart, our world is being destroyed by a lack of listening, which is a lack of caring and love? Love listens so we can easily understand why there is so little love.

Professor Masanori Fukushima is an oncologist, pharmaco-epidemiologist, and director of the Japanese Society for Vaccine-Related Complications (JSVRC). His two-minute video denounces pharmaceutical products causing grave harm to populations and calls for all physicians and scientists to collaborate immediately to address this crisis. “This must be done to ensure this can never happen again. I dare say murder. We could say that a massacre has occurred. This is more like a holocaust caused by a bioweapon.” This is just the beginning, as Myocarditis heart damage from mRNA injections sweeps the world.

Professor Masayasu Inoue, a leading Japanese professor, also issued a chilling warned the world that the global Covid “vaccination” campaign was “fraudulent” and an “extreme violation of human rights.” Dr. Inoue asserts that “healthy people” were tricked into taking dangerous “gene therapy” because they were led to believe that Covid mRNA injections were “vaccines.” They are bioweapons developed by the worst people who ever walked on our planet.

The bottom line is that no one in their right mind would take or continue to take COVID-19 vaccines, and the same can be said about many other drugs that cause much more harm than good. The list is long, too long, but the reality is that the medical-industrial complex has caused a significant part of the human population to lose their minds. And what does modern psychology say about this? Nothing, absolutely nothing.

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS