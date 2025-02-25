If Trump and Kennedy are going to prove themselves sincere, the first men to be arrested are these two. No one with half a brain would think that these men and the companies they lead are honest and serve the public’s best interests. The FDA officials who backed them should be led away with them. Proving fraud would bankrupt both Pfizer and Moderna because everyone hurt by their genetic vaccines could and would sue them out of existence.

We can hope for the beginning of the end to medical terrorism at the FDA and the CDC. Two anonymous sources told Politico that HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may be preparing to remove committee members who advise the CDC on vaccine policy. The committee was supposed to meet next week, but the meeting has been postponed. The same should be done to every member of the FDA vaccine approval team, and they should be held and tried for treason.

The Trump administration is conducting mass firings across the Health and Human Services Department, continuing a purge of the federal workforce. The cuts affected the Food and Drug Administration staff and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The firings were part of a culling of roughly 3,600 probationary employees across the sprawling department that began last week with terminations primarily at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health.

Democratic lawmakers have blasted the firings as a threat to the government’s defense of public health, with Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) warning Friday that deep cuts at the CDC ” leave Americans exposed to disease and devastate careers and livelihoods for the world’s most talented doctors and scientists.”

With a massive majority of the population already suffering from chronic diseases and with premature death increasing at an alarming rate, it is hard to understand these lawmakers or have sympathy for doctors and medical scientists who are watching public health go into the toilet, especially since the advent of mRNA genetic injections that were forced on a large percentage of the public. Surprisingly, or not surprisingly, there have been no arrests by the US government to date.

Now, we will see if Kennedy and Trump are real. You do not fire people who are responsible for medical mass murder. You arrest them, try them, judge them, and punish them to the maximum extent of the law, though they deserve worse.

Medical errors are a significant global issue, with the World Health Organization

estimating they cause 2.6 million deaths annually worldwide. In the U.S., this

number could be as high as 440,000, making it the third leading cause of death.

Our public health officials in the FDA, the CDC,

and in other corners of the Department of Health and

Human Services, lie about everything they’re responsible for.

James Howard Kunstler

A petition filed by Australian lawyer Julian Gillespie alleged that the FDA’s actions were fraudulent and resulted in Pfizer and Moderna receiving at least $16 billion in improper payments for their Covid injections. As Gillispie explained to DOGE and the FDA, the FDA enabled Pfizer and Moderna to avoid expert and public scrutiny by not requiring them to inform the public and the US President that their COVID injections were gene therapies, not vaccines.

