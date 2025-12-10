Dr. Lynda Frassetto of the University of California, San Francisco says, “Insufficient amount of bicarbonates in our blood reduces our capabilities to manage (neutralize and dump) the acid our body produces. This is the cause of aging. The age of 45 is the average age when human beings start to show symptoms of diabetes, hypertension, osteoporosis, and many other adult degenerative diseases. And since we cannot manage acid, we accumulate acidic waste products in our bodies. These wastes show up as cholesterol, fatty acid, uric acid, urate, sulfate, phosphate, kidney stones, etc.”

The most important function of alkaline water is to increase bicarbonates in the blood because we lose bicarbonates as we age. A change in pH causes the stomach to produce hydrochloric acid, which is secreted into the stomach, while bicarbonate ions enter the bloodstream. When we say we alkalize our body, we do not necessarily mean increasing the pH of our saliva or urine; we mean increasing the bicarbonate in our blood. The blood pH does not change, but the ability of our blood to neutralize acid in the body increases quite dramatically.

Increasing carbon dioxide inhibits lactic acid formation, thereby helping

control systemic acidification and oxygen utilization. CO2 has been

found to improve the coordination of oxidation and phosphorylation

and to increase the rate of phosphorylation in liver mitochondria.

In the January/February 2003 issue of the American Industrial Hygiene Association Journal, Dr. Gospodinka R. Pradova published the results of a 10-year study of industrial pollution in Bulgaria. The study compares two groups of people in a plastic manufacturing plant: one group working in the plant with chemical pollution, the other in the non-polluted office environment of the same company. The conclusion shows that people living/working in a polluted environment have lower blood bicarbonate levels than those working in a clean environment. Therefore, if you are a city dweller with moderate air pollution, it is advisable to raise your blood bicarbonate levels.

Even short-term exposure, just five days of exposure

to air pollution, may raise the risk of stroke.

Dr. Lynda Frassetto’s insights change everything, turning modern medicine on its heels. “Insufficient bicarbonate reduces our capacity to neutralize acid—this is the cause of aging.” As natural bicarbonate reserves fall after 40, acid residues—urate, sulfate, phosphate—accumulate in tissues, stiffening the arteries and dulling mitochondrial metabolism.

One recent study found air pollution was responsible for 1 million stillbirths a year. Another is that young people living in cities already have billions of toxic air pollution particles in their hearts.

CBS News reported that new estimates from researchers published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine showed that annually, nearly 188,000 dementia cases in the U.S. may have been caused by air pollution. It indicated exposure to pollution from wildfires and agriculture as having the most robust links to increasing a person’s risk of Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia later in life.

The Bicarbonate Buffer System: The Link Between CO2 and Bicarbonate

Carbon dioxide (CO2) and bicarbonate (HCO3⁻) are intimately connected through one of the body’s primary pH-buffering systems, the bicarbonate buffer system (also known as the carbonic acid-bicarbonate buffer). This dynamic equilibrium helps maintain blood pH between 7.35 and 7.45, preventing acidosis or alkalosis from metabolic or respiratory changes. It’s the most critical extracellular buffer, accounting for ~75% of blood’s buffering capacity, and it plays a crucial role in respiration, kidney function, and overall acid-base homeostasis.

At its core, the relationship is a reversible chemical reaction mediated by the enzyme carbonic anhydrase (abundant in red blood cells and kidneys). CO2, produced as a metabolic waste from cells, dissolves in blood plasma and reacts with water (H2O) to form carbonic acid (H2CO3), which quickly dissociates into bicarbonate (HCO3⁻) and hydrogen ions (H⁺). This process allows CO2 to be transported efficiently in blood (~70% as bicarbonate, 20-30% dissolved, and 5-10% bound to hemoglobin).

