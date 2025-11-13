Why Chlorine Dioxide Is NOT Bleach — And Why the FDA Fears It

Dr. Sircus confronts one of the most misunderstood substances in modern health discussions: chlorine dioxide (CDS).
After opposing it publicly for a decade, he shares how a severe case of COVID changed his mind — and how this simple, misunderstood compound helped him recover.
In this revealing talk, Dr. Sircus explains:
Why chlorine dioxide (CDS) is not bleach — and why the media calls it that.
How he personally used it to restore his health during “Omicron Hell.”
The difference between CDS and MMS, and how to use CDS safely.
Real-world cases: from severe burns to vascular disease improvements.
How dentists already use it legally for oral health and cancer patients.
