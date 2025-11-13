Why Chlorine Dioxide Is NOT Bleach — And Why the FDA Fears It

Dr. Sircus confronts one of the most misunderstood substances in modern health discussions: chlorine dioxide (CDS).

After opposing it publicly for a decade, he shares how a severe case of COVID changed his mind — and how this simple, misunderstood compound helped him recover.

In this revealing talk, Dr. Sircus explains:

Why chlorine dioxide (CDS) is not bleach — and why the media calls it that.

How he personally used it to restore his health during “Omicron Hell.”

The difference between CDS and MMS , and how to use CDS safely.

Real-world cases: from severe burns to vascular disease improvements.

How dentists already use it legally for oral health and cancer patients.

