Why Glutathione Supplements Fail Without Magnesium

Glutathione is one of the body’s most important antioxidant and detoxification systems — but according to Dr. Sircus, simply taking glutathione or its precursors may not address the underlying problem.

In this video, Dr. Sircus explores the connection between glutathione and magnesium, arguing that widespread magnesium deficiency can interfere with the body’s ability to maintain its own glutathione defenses.

He discusses:

• Glutathione’s role in neutralizing free radicals

• How it participates in the body’s handling of heavy metals and toxins

• Its role in regenerating other antioxidants

• Why modern environmental exposures can increase demands on glutathione

• The relationship between magnesium deficiency and glutathione production

• Why glutathione synthesis depends on ATP-dependent processes

• Why magnesium is essential for normal ATP function

• Why taking NAC or glutathione without considering magnesium status may leave part of the problem unaddressed

Dr. Sircus compares supplementation without addressing magnesium deficiency to pouring water into a leaky bucket.

His broader message is that oxidative stress, inflammation, detoxification, cellular energy, magnesium, and glutathione are deeply interconnected.

Supporting the body’s antioxidant systems, he argues, requires looking at the underlying physiology — not simply adding another supplement.

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