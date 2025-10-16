Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

Why I Don’t Trust the Government, Media, or Big Pharma

Dr. Sircus
Oct 16, 2025
Dr. Sircus delivers a raw and uncompromising reflection on the collapse of medical integrity.

Despite attempts by Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to reform the system, the mRNA vaccine nightmare continues — a story of corruption, denial, and devastation.

In this video, Dr. Sircus exposes:

How the government ignores mounting vaccine injuries and deaths.

Why Kennedy’s reforms face resistance at every level.

The pharmaceutical industry’s stranglehold on medicine and truth.

Why the mRNA shots may be the most catastrophic experiment in modern history.

This is not just a warning — it’s a wake-up call.

