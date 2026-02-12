Dr.Sircus

Why Magnesium Bicarbonate Water Is the Best Water on Earth

Feb 12, 2026

Water is life — second only to air and breath.

In this foundational discussion, Dr. Sircus explains why magnesium bicarbonate water is the most therapeutic water on earth, and why hydration is far more than just drinking liquids.

In this video, he covers:

  • Why hydration levels can be measured through urine color

  • Why hydrogen water is inferior to hydrogen inhalation

  • Why magnesium bicarbonate water outperforms all other waters

  • How an Australian chiropractor discovered its benefits through cattle longevity

  • Why magnesium is the central mineral of life — in chlorophyll and hemoglobin

  • How to make magnesium bicarbonate water at home using magnesium hydroxide and CO₂

Dr. Sircus also explains that while magnesium bicarbonate water is the best baseline water for health, those with serious conditions like cancer or diabetes may require additional magnesium and bicarbonate support.

📗 From his book Water Medicine:
Learn how hydration becomes therapy — and why water is foundational to all healing.
👉 https://drsircus.com/shop/ebooks/water-based-medicine-e-book/

Magnesium remains the cornerstone of his protocols — and water is the delivery system.

