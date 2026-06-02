Why Sugar is Poisoning Your Cells (And How to Stop It)

Sugar is everywhere.

According to Dr. Sircus, one of the biggest health challenges of modern life is not simply eating carbohydrates — it is the overwhelming presence of refined sugar and the metabolic dysfunction that follows.

In this video, he explains why high blood sugar, insulin resistance, and magnesium deficiency are closely connected to many chronic diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer.

Dr. Sircus discusses:

* Why refined sugar is fundamentally different from natural carbohydrates

* The relationship between magnesium deficiency and insulin resistance

* How excess sugar contributes to inflammation and plaque formation

* Why blood sugar control is critical for cancer patients

* The role of intermittent fasting in supporting metabolic health

* Why modern processed foods are loaded with hidden sugars

He also shares his personal experience with sugar addiction and how addressing magnesium deficiency helped him overcome a diabetes diagnosis.

The message is simple:

Understanding sugar may be one of the most important steps toward understanding chronic disease.

📘 Dr. Sircus also references his work in Natural Endocrinology, which focuses on diabetes, metabolic syndrome, insulin resistance, and cellular health.

👉 Learn more:

🌐 https://naturalendocrinology.com

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