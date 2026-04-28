Why You Must Have Chlorine Dioxide Before the Supply Chain Fails

Preparation is not fear — it is responsibility.

In this urgent video, Dr. Sircus shifts the focus from treatment to preparedness, warning that global instability is already disrupting the systems we depend on — including food, energy, and medicine supply chains.

He explains that wars, infrastructure destruction, and geopolitical shifts are not distant threats — they are already affecting availability of essential resources.

👉 The question is no longer if disruption will happen —

👉 but whether you will be ready when it does.

In the free 4:04-minute preview, Dr. Sircus explains:

Why global conflicts are threatening fertilizer, oil, and gas supplies

How food production could be severely impacted

Why medicine availability may become unreliable

Why long-term storage of essentials is now critical

Why preparation is rational — not extreme

Using chlorine dioxide as a central example, he explains why some of the most effective and affordable substances are also the easiest to store and produce at home.

He emphasizes:

Chlorine dioxide kills viruses, bacteria, and fungi

It is already used in water systems worldwide

It can be stored in simple chemical form and activated when needed

It can be used for a wide range of emergency situations

This is not just about one substance.

It is about a mindset shift:

👉 From dependence → to self-reliance.