Why You Need the Sun: The Truth About Vitamin D

According to Dr. Sircus, it is one of the most fundamental forces supporting human health.

In this video, he discusses the relationship between sunlight, vitamin D, skin health, energy, and overall vitality — while questioning modern cultural fear surrounding sun exposure.

Dr. Sircus explains:

• Why sunlight is essential for vitamin D production

• The relationship between light, hormones, and bodily functions

• Why chronic sunlight deficiency may contribute to disease

• The difference between healthy sun exposure and fear-based avoidance

• The role of infrared and natural light in supporting the body

• How light influences not only physiology, but also mood, awareness, and energy

He also reflects on color psychology, consciousness, and the broader role of light in human biology and perception.

The core message is simple:

light is not merely illumination — it is a fundamental biological input.

📘 Dr. Sircus also references his book Hydrogen Medicine, where he discusses the relationship between hydrogen, oxygen, and CO₂ in health and vitality.

👉 Learn more at:

https://drsircus.com/shop/ebooks/hydrogen-medicine/

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