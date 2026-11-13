Two major atmospheric phenomena: a super El Niño and the collapsing Arctic polar vortex will be blamed for everything that is happening with the weather this winter. Winter is arriving early, which doesn’t make much sense in a warming world, but blame El Niño and the polar vortex, and that explains everything. Climatologists are really confused because the collapsing vortex promises cold, and the record El Niño promises a warmer winter.

Our world today could not possibly be getting colder. Global cooling could not be responsible for record cold and record snow. And a colder climate could not be more dangerous than a warmer climate. Climate scientists’ DNA always reads things as hot, no matter how cold the world gets. If you haven’t noticed, the media always shouts about record heat, but do you ever hear it crying about record cold?’

A new study finds that such vortex disruptions can increase the likelihood of extreme electricity demand by 1.5 to 3 times across northern and central Europe. And Europe’s electricity grids are already proving ruinously expensive to manage. You see what they are saying: they talk about the vortex but do not mention the word cold, or that record-shattering cold is about to be unleashed on Europe, increasing electricity demand by 1.5 to 3 times.

The totally trustworthy politicians that we love are meeting in Turkey for another climate conference totally certain, enough to bet the farm, that global warming is in our future and that anyone who says otherwise should not be listened to, and that includes some of the best scientists on the planet.

Once a system has reached the point where authentic change becomes impossible because it disrupts the delicate balance of self-interest, it has reached its limits and is set on a run to failure. That is a serious principle of systems thinking. An institution can become so invested in its own conclusions, funding structures, political commitments, and reputation that changing course becomes extraordinarily difficult—even when circumstances warrant it. That describes the global warming climate change crowd perfectly. You will see in the last paragraph of this long but complete essay that if they are wrong, which I believe they are, people will die, and not in some far-off future but die this winter of the cold and inaffordability of keeping warm. (If I waited any longer to publish this essay, it would have turned into a book.)

Super El Niño could kill 870,000 people worldwide, warn climate scientists, who have gotten just about everything wrong these past 20 years. Did they mean the cold was going to kill that many people? Meanwhile, at the end of October we read that Japan broke October cold and snow records, and late October cold persisted across Antarctica, with Concordia Station plunging to -66C (-86.8F) on October 28—an extraordinarily low reading for this stage of the austral spring. Oh, and Greenland’s ice sheet gained nearly 10 billion tonnes of surface mass on October 29 alone, pushing accumulation further above the long-term average.

Winter is truly coming. Everything will change as

Europe’s ruling elites try to pretend nothing has.

We’ve heard the “climate change” canard for so many decades — including the institutionally hyped promises from “respected” political leaders and broadcast “news” anchors that we’d all be dead by now from “global warming. The truth is that the “green new deal” is nothing more than a scam for centralizing government power and making Al Gore and his doomsaying fraudsters filthy rich. Lucky them.

Now It’s November

Japan Hits -20C Earlier Than Ever Recorded

An exceptional early-November freeze has plunged northern Japan to -20.2C (-4.4F), the earliest such reading in the country’s nationwide AMeDAS records, dating back to 1978. At Horokanai, Hokkaido, temperatures fell to -20.2C (-4.4F) on Nov 11, an extraordinary 18.8C (33.8F) below the November 11 average minimum of -1.4C (29.5F).

On Nov 12, Yabukawa, Iwate Prefecture, fell to -7.7C (18.1F), some 5.1C below the average minimum. Nearby Kuzakai reached -7.3C (18.9F), an anomaly of -5.9C, while Kuzumaki plunged to -6.2C (20.8F), some 6.3C below normal. Across Iwate, 28 monitoring stations saw conditions more typical of late December. At Asahikawa, temperatures plunged to -12.5C (9.5F), an astonishing 11.9C (21.4F) below normal — a level of cold more typical of late January. Local reporting compares the reading with the exceptionally early freeze of November 1906.

NOAA predicts a steep decline in sunspot activity through 2029. Its

updated forecast projects a fall from the Solar Cycle 25 peak of 160.9 in

October 2024 to approximately 19 by November 2029—a decline of roughly 88%.

In November, it is not officially winter anywhere on the planet, except at the poles, of course, where it is always cold. Yet, winter has begun where it normally would be Fall in the North and Spring in the South—first reports from November: Buenos Aires Logs Coldest October Since 1955. October brought exceptional spring cold to Buenos Aires, Argentina, with average daytime highs falling to their lowest in 71 years, while across the Andes, historic snowfall has pushed Chile’s ski season into November.

Delhi Breaks 75-Year Cold Record. India’s capital recorded its coldest October daytime high in 75 years on October 30—and Greenland Posts Strong Early-Season Gains. Greenland’s ice sheet has accumulated 164.3 billion tonnes of net surface mass since September 1, its strongest start to a season in four years and 41% ahead of the same point in 2025. Is something happening that the big bosses on Earth don’t want to tell us about?

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS