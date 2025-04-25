We are experiencing a collapse of seasons, with Winter extending her reach further and further into Spring and Autumn, and even in certain rare events, into Summer. For centuries, we operated under a simple, comforting framework:

March to May: Spring

June to August: Summer

September to November: Autumn

December to February: Winter

Four perfect seasons, three months each, tidy as a classroom calendar. But Nature never signed that agreement. Winter often creeps in before summer ends and overstays deep into what we call “Spring.” The so-called “spring” of 2025 has begun with freezing rains, orchard-killing snows, and avalanche risks—not budding flowers. And now, a month into Spring, it is still Winter in more than a few places. And that is hurting agricultural production, which is just what we need.

So, eventually, we will be forced to officially extend the winter season, which will become paramount in the next decade as sunspot activity falls off a cliff. But we have already seen this year’s evidence that Winter refuses to leave. I want to say this will be my last cold climate change essay for this Winter, for it will warm up, and we will all be able to forget about the cold and all the money it takes to keep warm. But I would not bet on it. The only thing that makes sense of the global warming scam is that certain people make a lot of money from it.

One Full Month Into Spring

Ireland’s peaks are dusted with snow. According to Statistics Iceland, Iceland’s potato harvest suffered greatly in 2024, with just 5,514 tons produced—the lowest yield in over 30 years. A powerful spring snowstorm has engulfed the Alps, delivering record-breaking snowfall, shutting down resorts, severing transport links, and claiming lives.

Orchards in Iran were crushed by rare spring snows. Heavy snowstorms delaying Spring in New York, Vermont, and New Jersey. The Alps were just buried under a meter of fresh powder, avalanches looming. Denver, Salt Lake City, Montana—blanketed by Winter’s weight again. Arizona Snowbowl just pulled off a “mid-April miracle,” according to its website, with an impressive 18 inches of fresh snow in just 24 hours.

A blizzard hit Vorkuta, Russia, on Sunday, the 20th of April. Conditions were harsh throughout the day, with reduced visibility and limited movement around the area. Vorkuta, located in the far north of Russia, often sees fierce conditions well into Spring. However, storms of this intensity in late April are considered rare. Authorities have advised residents to stay indoors until conditions improve.

Kargil in Ladakh, northern India, was also blanketed by heavy snowfall on the 20th. Late-April snow is almost unheard of in this region, with local records indicating this is the first time ever schools have been forced to close in April due to snow. Kargil town received more than 6 inches, while areas like Khangral saw up to two feet.

