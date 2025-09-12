Charlie Kirk was assassinated. Experts fear that it will inflame an already fractured country and inspire further unrest. In the first six months of the year, the U.S. experienced about 150 politically-motivated attacks — nearly twice as many as over the same period last year, said Mike Jensen. “I think we are in a very, very dangerous spot right now that could quite easily escalate into more widespread civil unrest if we don’t get a hold of it,” Jensen said. “This could absolutely serve as a kind of flashpoint that inspires more of it.”

In Charlotte, North Carolina, 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska was butchered for no reason by a black man who hates white people. Though I did not know Kirk at all, Iryna was my youngest daughter’s age, so I took that personally. Meaning I identified with her horrible death. The press, which I clearly identify as the enemy of humanity, did not have much to say about this senseless murder. If it were a black person as so slaughtered, the bells would be ringing all over town.

A girl who was kidnapped, raped, strangled, had a bag placed over her head, and was wrapped in a blanket before being thrown off a bridge testified in court this week. The victim in this case was only 7 years old at the time of the incident. She amazingly survived and is now 15 and is in court testifying against her attacker.

Another story: “My father — my adopted father—he was supposed to save me,” Pires said. Instead, he tortured and sexually abused her in America after saving her from an orphanage in Brazil. Now, 40 years later, she was sent back to Brazil by ICE.

Muslims in Gaza are being massacred, and how that will resolve the West’s and Israel’s problem is beyond me. Trump is turning the world upside down, but it is still moving toward civilization’s oblivion, with the world waiting for a massive bond collapse. And because of politicians, the Ukrainian people are facing a nightmare that few can imagine, and only fools blame it all on Russia. And everyone knows I am just touching the tip of the iceberg here.

So, if you are going to be a Criminal, be a Big One

This is only a fraction of the news, highlighting the overall shadow that small crimes allow criminals to go free or be jailed for too short a time, while big criminals universally receive a free pass. So, if you are going to be a criminal or terrorist, be a big one is the lesson that goes out to the world. This is a thesis about elite impunity vs. the everyday persecuted. Politicians and doctors are among the most notorious for their propensity to create trouble and death. Think of mRNA vaccines as a starter here, which was and still is a war against humanity. Where are the aliens when we need them?

The woke people are even more awake at destroying things, so what is there to cry about? But we read that Charlie Kirk’s death by a shooter’s bullet has left the United States, a country already grappling with mounting political anger and polarization, in a state of profound shock bordering on despair. And not to compete, but hundreds of thousands of soy farmers face losses and even bankruptcy because China has not ordered one soybean. Imagine all the hard work and investment, and the shortage of food and price rises that fewer and fewer can afford, and politics be dammed.

Oh, sure, mRNA Vaccines are Perfectly Safe and Effective

Oh, my favorite to read is that the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) is recommending that adults 18 and older, children, and pregnant women receive COVID-19 vaccines, contrary to the federal government’s recently narrowed recommendations for the shots, and this is despite the government’s own VAERS data showing absolute horror in vaccine damages and death. Should not all in that organization be hunted down like Hamas leaders? Add the AAP, the American Academy of Pediatrics, to the list, for they are the worst of the worst among all the medical terrorists in the world because they go after babies and want to continue to inject them not only with almost unlimited vaccines but with mRNA genetic injections. And oh yes, many United States Senators have shown clearly in their confrontation with Kennedy that they are no more than highly paid pharmaceutical prostitutes.

I cannot imagine what future historians will write about the 21st Century, and as you can see, it is not only Islamic barbarians on the loose; they are everywhere dressed up as doctors in white coats. Next week, I will republish an essay on the feminine principle, which is severely lacking in the world, and my pet peeve with Islam is its enslavement of women. Who wants to go back to that in the West except Democrats, woke people, and insane European politicians?

