Charlie Kirk was assassinated. Experts fear that it will inflame an already fractured country and inspire further unrest. In the first six months of the year, the U.S. experienced about 150 politically-motivated attacks — nearly twice as many as over the same period last year, said Mike Jensen. “I think we are in a very, very dangerous spot right now that could quite easily escalate into more widespread civil unrest if we don’t get a hold of it,” Jensen said. “This could absolutely serve as a kind of flashpoint that inspires more of it.”
In Charlotte, North Carolina, 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska was butchered for no reason by a black man who hates white people. Though I did not know Kirk at all, Iryna was my youngest daughter’s age, so I took that personally. Meaning I identified with her horrible death. The press, which I clearly identify as the enemy of humanity, did not have much to say about this senseless murder. If it were a black person as so slaughtered, the bells would be ringing all over town.
A girl who was kidnapped, raped, strangled, had a bag placed over her head, and was wrapped in a blanket before being thrown off a bridge testified in court this week. The victim in this case was only 7 years old at the time of the incident. She amazingly survived and is now 15 and is in court testifying against her attacker.
Another story: “My father — my adopted father—he was supposed to save me,” Pires said. Instead, he tortured and sexually abused her in America after saving her from an orphanage in Brazil. Now, 40 years later, she was sent back to Brazil by ICE.
Muslims in Gaza are being massacred, and how that will resolve the West’s and Israel’s problem is beyond me. Trump is turning the world upside down, but it is still moving toward civilization’s oblivion, with the world waiting for a massive bond collapse. And because of politicians, the Ukrainian people are facing a nightmare that few can imagine, and only fools blame it all on Russia. And everyone knows I am just touching the tip of the iceberg here.
So, if you are going to be a Criminal, be a Big One
This is only a fraction of the news, highlighting the overall shadow that small crimes allow criminals to go free or be jailed for too short a time, while big criminals universally receive a free pass. So, if you are going to be a criminal or terrorist, be a big one is the lesson that goes out to the world. This is a thesis about elite impunity vs. the everyday persecuted. Politicians and doctors are among the most notorious for their propensity to create trouble and death. Think of mRNA vaccines as a starter here, which was and still is a war against humanity. Where are the aliens when we need them?
The woke people are even more awake at destroying things, so what is there to cry about? But we read that Charlie Kirk’s death by a shooter’s bullet has left the United States, a country already grappling with mounting political anger and polarization, in a state of profound shock bordering on despair. And not to compete, but hundreds of thousands of soy farmers face losses and even bankruptcy because China has not ordered one soybean. Imagine all the hard work and investment, and the shortage of food and price rises that fewer and fewer can afford, and politics be dammed.
Oh, sure, mRNA Vaccines are Perfectly Safe and Effective
Oh, my favorite to read is that the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) is recommending that adults 18 and older, children, and pregnant women receive COVID-19 vaccines, contrary to the federal government’s recently narrowed recommendations for the shots, and this is despite the government’s own VAERS data showing absolute horror in vaccine damages and death. Should not all in that organization be hunted down like Hamas leaders? Add the AAP, the American Academy of Pediatrics, to the list, for they are the worst of the worst among all the medical terrorists in the world because they go after babies and want to continue to inject them not only with almost unlimited vaccines but with mRNA genetic injections. And oh yes, many United States Senators have shown clearly in their confrontation with Kennedy that they are no more than highly paid pharmaceutical prostitutes.
I cannot imagine what future historians will write about the 21st Century, and as you can see, it is not only Islamic barbarians on the loose; they are everywhere dressed up as doctors in white coats. Next week, I will republish an essay on the feminine principle, which is severely lacking in the world, and my pet peeve with Islam is its enslavement of women. Who wants to go back to that in the West except Democrats, woke people, and insane European politicians?
While I agree with you for the most part. President Trump is NOT turning the world upside down, the Communist left did that & is still doing that. President Trump is making every effort to save America. The Patriot right does NOT kill, loot, steal, riot or burn down cities, the Communist left does that. Tarrifs are essential & the U.S. will reap tremendous benefits in the long run. We should cut off doing any business with Communist China. Hamas is the reason for the destruction of Gaza & its people. Remember, a lot of Palestinians support Hamas. Israel didn't start the war; Hamas did. The Communist left is vile & evil & is doing everything in their power to completely destroy America & turn us into a third world country. Islamic Muslims are also a tremendous threat to our country & people better wake up!!!! Although, I am not referring to the young Brazilian woman, illegal aliens MUST be deported as we have at least 70 million illegal aliens in our country. We MUST Make America First!!! Mr. Charlie Kirk was a Man of God, a wonderful husband & father & an exceptional Patriot & human being that wanted to expose the truth regarding the left.
The world is a stage. From Charlie Kirk's own picture on his own promotion of his own rally event, he was making the freemason hand sign, I knew he was deep state right then.
We DON'T know that he is dead. He may be off to another land where nobody ever even heard of him.