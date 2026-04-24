Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

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Irunthis1's avatar
Irunthis1
1h

Last week in KS there was what I call a stormpocalypse (which is a new phenomenon this year but runs exactly like the snowpocalypse of yesterday and today) wherein all the little old ladies and sundry retards of Kansas panic bought toilet paper etc because a terrible thunderstorm of tremendous impact was imminent. Nothing happened. Maybe some sprinkles and lightning perhaps thunder. It is spring. In Kansas. We have high winds, rain, thunderstorms and <gasp> tornados EVERY YEAR. But, for some reason now we are being told DAYS IN ADVANCE (as if they have any idea which they DON'T) so as to increase the panic porn. It's all so tiresome and droll I couldn't possibly hate it more.

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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
2h

There is an old joke that meteorologists are the only people who can be wrong 50% of the time and still keep their jobs. The same would go for "modellers".

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