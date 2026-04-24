You Can’t Trust Climate Scientists As Far As You Can Spit Into a Hurricane Wind
As Javier Vinós points out, “Models can’t be trusted. Anything we don’t know is not included, and many things we do know are incorrectly included. Only a fool would trust a model that hasn’t been properly validated.” Forecast models currently assign roughly equal probability to a very strong, strong, moderate, or weak-to-neutral El Niño, yet on X, climate maniacs are trying to spread fear like a plague about El Niño, the Atlantic Current, and everything else related to climate.
Few would claim to trust the “truthiness” of social media content or
its sources, but that no longer matters. What matters is the signal
embedded in the content that triggers a dopamine cascade in the “consumer”
of content–what Big Tech calls engagement, and others call addiction.
It is not that we do not have anything to worry about regarding climate. For example, California’s residential electricity rates are close to double those in the rest of the US, in large part because of the state’s ambitious climate policies and wildfire-prevention costs. Don’t bother telling climate maniacs, but the sun, not politics, rules climate change. What we have is a steady stream of media propaganda, little to none of which is true.
Dr. Richard Lindzen, Professor Emeritus of Atmospheric Science at MIT,
says data don’t drive global warming fear, but money and control do.
In a clear sign that we are about to all die from the heat, winter has returned to the Northern Hemisphere in mid-April, and as we nudge toward May, we are still seeing record snow and cold. And the Greenland Ice Sheet is still adding mass into late April. Daily surface mass balance has been spiking well above the 1981–2010 average in recent days, with roughly 7 gigatons posted on April 21 alone.
And as predicted, snow is still falling across both coasts as of April 22. A Winter Storm Warning was issued last week as nearly 5 Feet of snow and a 40-degree temperature drop were approaching. Here’s what that headline, from mid-Spring, was signaling, in plain terms:
A major winter storm was expected to hit, bringing extreme snowfall (up to nearly 5 feet / ~1.5 meters) along with a sharp temperature drop of about 40°F (~22°C) in a short period. That combination is what makes it especially dangerous.
What this typically means on the ground:
Heavy snow accumulation → travel shutdowns, road closures, flight cancellations
Rapid temperature drop → flash freezing, ice formation, increased risk of accidents
Power outages likely → due to snow weight on trees/power lines
Wind + snow (possible blizzard conditions) → near-zero visibility
Danger to people unprepared → exposure risk rises fast with sudden cold
The key issue isn’t just the snow—it’s the speed of the change. A 40-degree drop doesn’t give much time to adapt, so infrastructure and people both get caught off guard.
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Last week in KS there was what I call a stormpocalypse (which is a new phenomenon this year but runs exactly like the snowpocalypse of yesterday and today) wherein all the little old ladies and sundry retards of Kansas panic bought toilet paper etc because a terrible thunderstorm of tremendous impact was imminent. Nothing happened. Maybe some sprinkles and lightning perhaps thunder. It is spring. In Kansas. We have high winds, rain, thunderstorms and <gasp> tornados EVERY YEAR. But, for some reason now we are being told DAYS IN ADVANCE (as if they have any idea which they DON'T) so as to increase the panic porn. It's all so tiresome and droll I couldn't possibly hate it more.
There is an old joke that meteorologists are the only people who can be wrong 50% of the time and still keep their jobs. The same would go for "modellers".