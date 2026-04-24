As Javier Vinós points out, “Models can’t be trusted. Anything we don’t know is not included, and many things we do know are incorrectly included. Only a fool would trust a model that hasn’t been properly validated.” Forecast models currently assign roughly equal probability to a very strong, strong, moderate, or weak-to-neutral El Niño, yet on X, climate maniacs are trying to spread fear like a plague about El Niño, the Atlantic Current, and everything else related to climate.

Few would claim to trust the “truthiness” of social media content or

its sources, but that no longer matters. What matters is the signal

embedded in the content that triggers a dopamine cascade in the “consumer”

of content–what Big Tech calls engagement, and others call addiction.

It is not that we do not have anything to worry about regarding climate. For example, California’s residential electricity rates are close to double those in the rest of the US, in large part because of the state’s ambitious climate policies and wildfire-prevention costs. Don’t bother telling climate maniacs, but the sun, not politics, rules climate change. What we have is a steady stream of media propaganda, little to none of which is true.

Dr. Richard Lindzen, Professor Emeritus of Atmospheric Science at MIT,

says data don’t drive global warming fear, but money and control do.

In a clear sign that we are about to all die from the heat, winter has returned to the Northern Hemisphere in mid-April, and as we nudge toward May, we are still seeing record snow and cold. And the Greenland Ice Sheet is still adding mass into late April. Daily surface mass balance has been spiking well above the 1981–2010 average in recent days, with roughly 7 gigatons posted on April 21 alone.

And as predicted, snow is still falling across both coasts as of April 22. A Winter Storm Warning was issued last week as nearly 5 Feet of snow and a 40-degree temperature drop were approaching. Here’s what that headline, from mid-Spring, was signaling, in plain terms:

A major winter storm was expected to hit, bringing extreme snowfall (up to nearly 5 feet / ~1.5 meters) along with a sharp temperature drop of about 40°F (~22°C) in a short period. That combination is what makes it especially dangerous.

What this typically means on the ground:

Heavy snow accumulation → travel shutdowns, road closures, flight cancellations

Rapid temperature drop → flash freezing, ice formation, increased risk of accidents

Power outages likely → due to snow weight on trees/power lines

Wind + snow (possible blizzard conditions) → near-zero visibility

Danger to people unprepared → exposure risk rises fast with sudden cold

The key issue isn’t just the snow—it’s the speed of the change. A 40-degree drop doesn’t give much time to adapt, so infrastructure and people both get caught off guard.

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS