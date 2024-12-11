Zelenskyy recently said an “invitation for Ukraine to join NATO is necessary for our survival.” I guess that means he and his government and even more of its soldiers and people are going to die because they are never going to be a part of NATO. Under Trump, even America perhaps will not be part of NATO.

In this disgusting video below, we can see Zelenskyy playing the piano with his penis; no kidding, making one wonder what kind of world we live in where European and American politicians give him a gram of respect.

No doubt a lunatic that has had hundreds of thousands of his people killed, is it really a piano-playing penis that is bringing not only Ukraine to destruction but perhaps the world through the threat of nuclear war? I do not know of any American or European politicians who play piano with their penises, but they must be as sick and crazy as him to play serious war games with him.

Has human psychology and politics caved to the point where we deserve mass destruction? I hate to think so, but our civilization’s foundations are built on lies and deception about almost everything. I wonder, after years of terrible war, if the Ukrainians in the audience in the above video are still laughing.

Is America in this war because the Biden family is being blackmailed for their involvement in Ukraine? Some see that family as a crime family, with the president now pardoning all crimes of his family in the last days of his presidency.

There seems to be a competition for the sickest and most insane, with many competing for the title. Zelenskiy seeks a diplomatic end to Russia’s war floats role for foreign troops, which, of course, Russia will never allow.

CONTINUE READING ON DR. SIRCUS