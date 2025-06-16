Dr. Vinay Prasad, the new FDA chief of Vaccines, asks, “Which Cancer Drugs Work? Does Ivermectin and Fenbendazole cure cancer? What about FDA approvals? Is Ivermectin and Fenbendazole the miracle cure for cancer, that doctors don’t want you to know about, and is the US FDA doing a good job of regulating anti-cancer drugs so that the approved drugs are guaranteed to improve your survival quality of life? The sad answer to both questions is no, and that’s the conundrum we find ourselves in: the US FDA is doing a terrible job when it comes to anti-cancer drug regulation and policy. Medicare is doing a terrible job, the NCCN is doing a terrible job, but also the alternative medicine and fringe people who say they have the cure for cancer, they’re also being deceptive and dishonest. That’s the mess we have ourselves in.”

It appears that the world of medicine has undergone significant changes in a few months, and we are hearing things from Kennedy-appointed medical professionals that we would not have even dreamed of a few months ago. Dr. Prasad is a Hematologist, an oncologist, and an epidemiologist, and has been heading the FDA’s CBER since May 6, 2025. He is a fierce advocate for real clinical outcomes over surrogate markers. For scientific transparency and accountability.

He will undoubtedly act as a disruptor in the profit-driven regulatory maze, serving as a watchdog that demands proof that vaccines work. In 2022, he scientifically fingered mRNA vaccines as causing heart damage (clinical and subclinical myocarditis) in almost everyone, continuing the long wave of severe injuries following new vaccines introduced into the market. Vaccine injuries have been observed for over a century. Still, the vaccine establishment and the idiots we read in the press never allow those injuries to come to light because it would instantly destroy the vaccine program. The experts are medical terrorists who should be arrested, tried, and shot for all the suffering they have caused.

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden and a coalition of health freedom activists aligned with the MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) movement are calling for an outright federal ban on all mRNA vaccines, repealing the 2005 PREP Act (which provides liability protections for vaccine manufacturers), and ending direct-to-consumer pharmaceutical advertising.

Back To Cancer

In cancer, things are as bad, with some cancer drugs costing patients hundreds of thousands of dollars, as Prasad points out. My only complaint with his video is that he has nothing to say about what does work in terms of cancer treatment. For instance, both alternative and mainstream scientists recognize oxygen as a treatment for cancer, yet oncologists ignore science, so what that makes them is anyone’s guess.

Many years ago, researchers found that an increase of 1.2 metabolic units (oxygen consumption) was related to a decreased risk of cancer death, especially in lung and gastrointestinal cancers. That research has been buried, but I have written numerous essays on the relationship between oxygen and cancer. The fact is that we can massacre cancer with Oxygen and Bicarbonates.

Oxygen levels are sensitive to a myriad of influences. Toxicity, emotional stress, physical trauma, infections, reduced atmospheric oxygen, poor nutritional status, lack of exercise, and improper breathing can all affect the oxygen levels in our bodies. Any element that threatens the oxygen-carrying capacity of the human body will promote cancer growth. Likewise, any therapy that improves the oxygen function can be expected to enhance the body’s defenses against cancer. For cancer to ‘establish’ a foothold in the body, it has to be deprived of oxygen and become acidic. If these two conditions can be reversed, cancer can not only be slowed down, but it can be overturned.

