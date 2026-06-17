Statins, Cholesterol, and the Brain: Did Medicine Declare War on a Molecule of Life?
Dr. Joel Wallach makes a devastating accusation: “Alzheimer’s is a physician-caused disease.” His argument cuts straight through decades of cholesterol fear and forces medicine to confront a basic physiological question: What happens when doctors spend generations teaching people to fear one of the most essential molecules in the human brain?
Dr. Wallach’s statement cuts through decades of pharmaceutical propaganda with a single, brutal truth: Alzheimer’s is not a mystery; it is a predictable consequence of cholesterol starvation. We need to understand the biochemistry behind this, because once we see the mechanism, we can never unsee the crime.
Cholesterol forms a critical part of myelin—the fatty insulation surrounding nerve fibers that allows rapid electrical communication. Myelin is not a decorative material. It is the biological insulation of the nervous system that allows it to function. Destroy the insulation around an electrical wire, and the signal fails. Damage to myelin and the brain’s communication networks begins to break down.
The brain is not a bowl of jelly; it is a highly structured, electrical organ. 75% of its dry weight is myelin—the fatty, white insulation wrapped around every nerve fiber. Myelin is what allows electrical signals to travel at high speed, with precision, without short-circuiting.
Myelin is composed almost entirely of cholesterol. The brain contains roughly 25% of the body’s total cholesterol, despite being only 2% of body weight. It is the single most cholesterol-dense organ in existence. Cholesterol is not a “risk factor” for the brain; it is the primary structural material.
For half a century, cholesterol has been treated almost like a poison circulating through the bloodstream, something to suppress, block, and drive lower. Yet the same molecule condemned in cardiology offices is one of the most precious structural molecules in the nervous system. So, to answer the question, yes, modern medicine and our precious doctors did declare war on a most essential molecule of life.
The brain is the most cholesterol-rich organ in the body. Although it represents only about 2% of body weight, it contains roughly a quarter of the body’s cholesterol. Nature did not make a mistake. The brain concentrates cholesterol because it needs cholesterol.
Our memories, your movement, our personality, and our identity depend on the integrity of these biological circuits. The question that should have haunted medicine from the beginning is simple: How can a molecule essential for building the brain be treated only as an enemy?
Statin drugs work by inhibiting HMG-CoA reductase, a key enzyme in the mevalonate pathway. But this pathway does not produce only cholesterol. It is part of a deeper biological manufacturing system responsible for multiple compounds required for life. When this pathway is suppressed, the consequences cannot be judged solely by a cholesterol number on a blood test.
A starving neuron does not think better. A failing mitochondrion does not produce health. A damaged membrane does not create a stronger brain. The entire philosophy of forcing cholesterol lower and lower is pretty much insane. deserves examination because biology is built on balance, not elimination. Cholesterol participates in membrane structure, hormone production, vitamin D metabolism, bile acid production, and neurological function.
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Unbeknownst to me in years before I discovered this: my diabetic husband’s endocrinologist had him on Crestor and I found out randomly because he shares nothing- that she had his TOTAL CHOLESTEROL at or below 100 for at least 7 years!! I discovered this in 2015- shortly after AHA “expanded” guidelines to put MORE people on statins. No one would have considered this a problem at the time. Reached out 2021 to Dr claiming to be integrative- did nothing. I can tell you without a doubt he has a brain injury from it. But a) no one cares and b) he is in denial and won’t do anything about it. In meantime he functions as you would suspect someone with a brain injury does (think football and post concussive syndrome) . I am disgusted
The article below backs up the points raised above: Brain cholesterol homeostasis and its association with neurodegenerative diseases. Dr Georgia Ede (Primal Podcast interview) also points out that most statins pass through the blood brain barrier, thereby suppressing de novo cholesterol synthesis by the brain. I would add that the demonisation of eggs (cholesterol, choline, Omega 3, lutein) has also contributed to mental decline. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0197018623001638
Extracts from this article:
It is widely acknowledged that cholesterol within the brain predominantly originates from de novo synthesis, a process exclusively maintained due to the impermeability of the BBB to cholesterol-laden lipoproteins (Zhang and Liu, 2015). In the CNS, cholesterol is synthesized primarily by neurons, astrocytes and oligodendrocytes (Fig. 1). Accumulation of brain cholesterol is closely related to myelin formation.
Beyond its crucial contributions to cell membrane composition and the synthesis of bile acids and steroid hormones, cholesterol plays an indispensable role in ensuring the survival and development of neurons, facilitating signal transduction, and contributing to myelin formation and synaptogenesis within CNS (Pfrieger, 2003a; Valenza and Cattaneo, 2006). However, the presence of BBB necessitates the CNS to primarily rely on de novo cholesterol synthesis, rather than the uptake of plasma lipoproteins from circulation (Zhang and Liu, 2015)....
Approximately 70% of the cholesterol in the adult brain finds its predominant residence within myelin membranes, where it assumes a pivotal role in insulating axons, under the guidance of oligodendrocytes.