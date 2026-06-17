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Dawn Ceylong's avatar
Dawn Ceylong
11h

Unbeknownst to me in years before I discovered this: my diabetic husband’s endocrinologist had him on Crestor and I found out randomly because he shares nothing- that she had his TOTAL CHOLESTEROL at or below 100 for at least 7 years!! I discovered this in 2015- shortly after AHA “expanded” guidelines to put MORE people on statins. No one would have considered this a problem at the time. Reached out 2021 to Dr claiming to be integrative- did nothing. I can tell you without a doubt he has a brain injury from it. But a) no one cares and b) he is in denial and won’t do anything about it. In meantime he functions as you would suspect someone with a brain injury does (think football and post concussive syndrome) . I am disgusted

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Craig Outhwaite's avatar
Craig Outhwaite
11h

The article below backs up the points raised above: Brain cholesterol homeostasis and its association with neurodegenerative diseases. Dr Georgia Ede (Primal Podcast interview) also points out that most statins pass through the blood brain barrier, thereby suppressing de novo cholesterol synthesis by the brain. I would add that the demonisation of eggs (cholesterol, choline, Omega 3, lutein) has also contributed to mental decline. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0197018623001638

Extracts from this article:

It is widely acknowledged that cholesterol within the brain predominantly originates from de novo synthesis, a process exclusively maintained due to the impermeability of the BBB to cholesterol-laden lipoproteins (Zhang and Liu, 2015). In the CNS, cholesterol is synthesized primarily by neurons, astrocytes and oligodendrocytes (Fig. 1). Accumulation of brain cholesterol is closely related to myelin formation.

Beyond its crucial contributions to cell membrane composition and the synthesis of bile acids and steroid hormones, cholesterol plays an indispensable role in ensuring the survival and development of neurons, facilitating signal transduction, and contributing to myelin formation and synaptogenesis within CNS (Pfrieger, 2003a; Valenza and Cattaneo, 2006). However, the presence of BBB necessitates the CNS to primarily rely on de novo cholesterol synthesis, rather than the uptake of plasma lipoproteins from circulation (Zhang and Liu, 2015)....

Approximately 70% of the cholesterol in the adult brain finds its predominant residence within myelin membranes, where it assumes a pivotal role in insulating axons, under the guidance of oligodendrocytes.

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