Dr. Joel Wallach makes a devastating accusation: “Alzheimer’s is a physician-caused disease.” His argument cuts straight through decades of cholesterol fear and forces medicine to confront a basic physiological question: What happens when doctors spend generations teaching people to fear one of the most essential molecules in the human brain?

Dr. Wallach’s statement cuts through decades of pharmaceutical propaganda with a single, brutal truth: Alzheimer’s is not a mystery; it is a predictable consequence of cholesterol starvation. We need to understand the biochemistry behind this, because once we see the mechanism, we can never unsee the crime.

Cholesterol forms a critical part of myelin—the fatty insulation surrounding nerve fibers that allows rapid electrical communication. Myelin is not a decorative material. It is the biological insulation of the nervous system that allows it to function. Destroy the insulation around an electrical wire, and the signal fails. Damage to myelin and the brain’s communication networks begins to break down.

The brain is not a bowl of jelly; it is a highly structured, electrical organ. 75% of its dry weight is myelin—the fatty, white insulation wrapped around every nerve fiber. Myelin is what allows electrical signals to travel at high speed, with precision, without short-circuiting.

Myelin is composed almost entirely of cholesterol. The brain contains roughly 25% of the body’s total cholesterol, despite being only 2% of body weight. It is the single most cholesterol-dense organ in existence. Cholesterol is not a “risk factor” for the brain; it is the primary structural material.

For half a century, cholesterol has been treated almost like a poison circulating through the bloodstream, something to suppress, block, and drive lower. Yet the same molecule condemned in cardiology offices is one of the most precious structural molecules in the nervous system. So, to answer the question, yes, modern medicine and our precious doctors did declare war on a most essential molecule of life.

The brain is the most cholesterol-rich organ in the body. Although it represents only about 2% of body weight, it contains roughly a quarter of the body’s cholesterol. Nature did not make a mistake. The brain concentrates cholesterol because it needs cholesterol.

Our memories, your movement, our personality, and our identity depend on the integrity of these biological circuits. The question that should have haunted medicine from the beginning is simple: How can a molecule essential for building the brain be treated only as an enemy?

Statin drugs work by inhibiting HMG-CoA reductase, a key enzyme in the mevalonate pathway. But this pathway does not produce only cholesterol. It is part of a deeper biological manufacturing system responsible for multiple compounds required for life. When this pathway is suppressed, the consequences cannot be judged solely by a cholesterol number on a blood test.

A starving neuron does not think better. A failing mitochondrion does not produce health. A damaged membrane does not create a stronger brain. The entire philosophy of forcing cholesterol lower and lower is pretty much insane. deserves examination because biology is built on balance, not elimination. Cholesterol participates in membrane structure, hormone production, vitamin D metabolism, bile acid production, and neurological function.

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