Questions From the Heart: A New Space for Dialogue and Deeper Connection

Dr. Sircus's avatar
Dr. Sircus
Aug 28, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

For decades, Dr. Sircus has written and spoken about medicine, spirituality, and the human heart. This video opens a new chapter — creating a space for two-way communication with subscribers.

Just as in the past at the University of the Trees, when "Questions from the Heart" guided deep evenings of dialogue, the same spirit is now being brought to our community here.

From now on, paid subscribers will be able to send in their own questions, and Dr. Sircus will respond to them in exclusive video format. These questions may touch on medicine, emotions, stress, love, or the soul — nothing is off-limits as long as it comes from the heart.

