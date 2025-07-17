Why I’m Now Creating for a Private Audience

A New Direction for My Work

After 20 years of giving everything away… it’s time to go deeper.

If you’ve followed my work — whether for 20 years or just a few weeks — I want to thank you. Your presence matters.

For two decades, I’ve shared thousands of pages and dozens of videos freely with the world. But now, with my youngest son stepping in to help lead the way, I’m finally making a shift I’ve dreamed about for years: creating a space for deeper, more personal, more sustainable work.

Here’s what I talk about in this video:

Why I’m now offering exclusive video content to paid subscribers

How this change allows me to be more open, vulnerable, and real

The inspiration behind this move — drawn from my book HeartHealth

Why this new direction is less pressure, more truth

A message to those who’ve followed me for years: thank you

If you believe in what I do — and want to go further with me — now is the time.

I release 3 free newsletters every week and publish exclusive video content for paid subscribers who want to go deeper.

