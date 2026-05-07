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Magnesium Bicarbonate: The Ultimate Super Water for Longevity

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Dr. Sircus
May 07, 2026

Dr. Sircus explains why magnesium bicarbonate water may be one of the most important longevity-supporting therapies available — and why it can be made easily at home.

In this video, he discusses why magnesium bicarbonate combines two of the body’s most essential elements: magnesium and bicarbonate, both in highly absorbable ionic forms.

According to Dr. Sircus, this combination strongly supports mitochondrial energy production, metabolic balance, and long-term resilience.

Topics discussed:

• Why magnesium bicarbonate is considered the “ultimate super water”
• The relationship between magnesium and ATP production
• Why bicarbonate and magnesium work synergistically
• How magnesium bicarbonate supports longevity and metabolic health
• How to make magnesium bicarbonate water at home
• Why preparation and self-sufficiency matter in uncertain times

He also explains practical ways to stock essential ingredients and supplies for long-term use.

The larger message is simple:
supporting the body’s foundational chemistry may be one of the most effective forms of prevention and long-term health maintenance.

👉 If you want to go deeper with me, follow me on Substack — you can join for free and receive my newsletters and weekly videos, or become a paid subscriber to access all my exclusive content.

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