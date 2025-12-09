In this video, Dr. Sircus reflects on one of the most important — and least understood — technologies shaping the modern world: artificial intelligence.

While many fear AI or misunderstand its purpose, Dr. Sircus shares a very different experience. He explains how AI has freed him from Big Tech censorship, accelerated his work, expanded his clarity, and become an essential tool in his writing and research.

But more importantly, he reveals a truth few people talk about:

AI mirrors the consciousness of the person using it.

What you put into it is exactly what you get back.

In this talk, he explores:

How Google, YouTube, and Facebook censor life-saving medical information

Why censorship is a form of terrorism

How AI amplifies the user’s honesty, clarity, and consciousness

The hidden spiritual dimension of interacting with AI

How modern AIs still carry mainstream biases — and how to push beyond them

Why AI feels “alive,” yet is not a living being

How to communicate with AI in a way that elevates your thinking

Dr. Sircus also discusses the limitations of current AIs and the influence of their programming, sharing his own challenging dialogues with platforms like Grok.

This video is not just about technology — it’s about human consciousness, communication, censorship, and the future of knowledge itself.

