Chlorine Dioxide: The Most Restricted Healing Molecule on Earth

In this powerful private talk, Dr. Sircus explains the science behind chlorine dioxide (ClO₂), a molecule that acts both as a disinfectant and a healing agent.

Around the world, it’s legal to use chlorine dioxide to purify water — yet illegal to use it to heal the body. Only one country, Bolivia, officially recognizes its therapeutic use.

In this free preview (first 56 seconds), Dr. Sircus reveals:

Why chlorine dioxide kills viruses, bacteria, and fungus effectively

How it simultaneously releases oxygen to restore cellular energy

The link between low oxygen (hypoxia) and disease, as explained by Otto Warburg

How he personally uses it daily as a mouthwash and sublingual therapy

The difference between CDS (chlorine dioxide gas in water) and MMS (chemical mixture form)

