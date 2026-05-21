Supreme Arrogance: Exposing Climate Control Lies

Dr. Sircus discusses one of the most controversial subjects in modern climate discussions: geoengineering and climate control.

In this video, he reflects on proposals to alter Earth’s atmosphere in an effort to reduce sunlight and influence global temperatures — and why he believes these interventions represent a dangerous misunderstanding of nature itself.

Dr. Sircus discusses:

• The growing public discussion around geoengineering

• Atmospheric spraying proposals designed to reflect sunlight

• Why some institutions continue to frame CO₂ as a threat

• Solar cycles and the possibility of global cooling

• The relationship between climate, sunlight, and life on Earth

• Why attempts to control nature may carry unforeseen consequences

He also reflects on the philosophical dimension of climate intervention — questioning whether humanity fully understands the systems it seeks to manipulate.

The larger issue, according to Dr. Sircus, is not only climate science — but the growing belief that technological systems can override natural balance.

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