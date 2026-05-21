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Supreme Arrogance: Exposing Climate Control Lies

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Dr. Sircus
May 21, 2026

Dr. Sircus discusses one of the most controversial subjects in modern climate discussions: geoengineering and climate control.

In this video, he reflects on proposals to alter Earth’s atmosphere in an effort to reduce sunlight and influence global temperatures — and why he believes these interventions represent a dangerous misunderstanding of nature itself.

Dr. Sircus discusses:

• The growing public discussion around geoengineering
• Atmospheric spraying proposals designed to reflect sunlight
• Why some institutions continue to frame CO₂ as a threat
• Solar cycles and the possibility of global cooling
• The relationship between climate, sunlight, and life on Earth
• Why attempts to control nature may carry unforeseen consequences

He also reflects on the philosophical dimension of climate intervention — questioning whether humanity fully understands the systems it seeks to manipulate.

The larger issue, according to Dr. Sircus, is not only climate science — but the growing belief that technological systems can override natural balance.

👉 If you want to go deeper with me, follow me on Substack — you can join for free and receive my newsletters and weekly videos, or become a paid subscriber to access all my exclusive content.

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