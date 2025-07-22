Dr.Sircus

Dr.Sircus

The Cold Truth About a Warming Planet

Dr. Sircus
Jul 22, 2025
They lied to us — and they’re still lying.

If you’ve ever felt that something wasn’t right about the climate change narrative, you’re not alone.

In this video, I expose one of the greatest deceptions of our time: the global warming agenda. While governments, media outlets, and climate "experts" keep warning us about rising heat, the planet is quietly getting colder — and they know it.

Here’s what I talk about:

  • Why climatologists and governments bet against nature — and lost

  • What I discovered after a full year of independent climate research

  • The truth about sunspot cycles, global cooling, and NOAA predictions

  • Why most of the mainstream narrative is manipulation, not science

  • What’s really happening across the world — from snowstorms to record lows

They lied. They keep lying. And there will be consequences.

I release 3 free newsletters every week and publish exclusive video content for paid subscribers who want to go deeper.

Click the button below to unlock the full archive and support truth-based medicine — and truth-based climate reality.

