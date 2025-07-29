Dr.Sircus

Welcome to the Inner Circle: A Journey of the Heart

Dr. Sircus
Jul 29, 2025
2
Speaking From the Heart
A private message, a deeper path, and the beginning of something new.

This video marks a turning point in Dr. Sircus’s work. After two decades of publishing freely, he now opens a more intimate space — one where deeper topics can be explored without compromise, censorship, or noise.

In this first paid-subscriber message, he introduces two key themes:

  • A clear explanation of how this exclusive video space will function moving forward

  • A heartfelt reflection on the emotional and spiritual foundation behind his healing philosophy — particularly his concept of “the vulnerability of being”

Free subscribers will continue to receive valuable newsletters each week, but this new series of private videos is reserved for those ready to go further.

