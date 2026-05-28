What Doctors Don't Explain to You About Chronic Illness

According to Dr. Sircus, most chronic diseases are deeply connected to underlying metabolic dysfunction, nutrient deficiencies, impaired cellular function, and the body’s inability to properly regulate energy and repair.

In this video, he explains why many doctors focus primarily on diagnosis and medication — while often overlooking the biological foundations that support long-term health.

Dr. Sircus discusses:

• Why insulin resistance may be one of the central drivers of chronic disease

• The relationship between magnesium deficiency and metabolic dysfunction

• Why magnesium supports insulin production and cellular receptivity

• The role of PPC in repairing cell membranes and mitochondrial function

• How oxidative stress contributes to cellular breakdown over time

• Why breathing, sunlight, and foundational physiology matter for recovery

He also reflects on the limitations many doctors face within standardized systems of care and why chronic illness often requires looking beyond symptom management alone.

The deeper message is simple:

healing begins by supporting the body’s most fundamental biological processes.

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