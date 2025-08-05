Dr.Sircus

Civilization Without Consequences

Aug 05, 2025
The System Protects the Predators
When justice dies, so does the future.

Civilization cannot survive without consequences — but today, the powerful walk free while the victims are silenced.

In this video, Dr. Sircus reflects on the deep moral crisis at the heart of modern society. From elite political figures to corrupt agencies, from medical crimes to child exploitation scandals, the message is clear: there is no justice at the top.

Here’s what he talks about:

  • Why no one has been arrested for the crimes committed during COVID

  • How the Epstein case reveals the rot at the core of global power

  • Why predators are protected while victims are forgotten

  • The illusion of law — and who it really applies to

  • The danger of a world where there is no consequence for evil

This is a sober message — one that few are willing to say out loud.

