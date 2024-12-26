Dr.Sircus

Home
Dr. Sircus E-Books
Archive
About

December 2024

Trust Doctors With Euthanasia?
Explore the ethical and practical debates surrounding euthanasia and assisted suicide, including medical practices, patient rights, and alternative…
  
Dr. Sircus
1
Lactic Acidosis, Cardiovascular, Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes
Lactic acidosis is closely linked to vascular disease through mechanisms involving hypoperfusion, endothelial dysfunction, and altered hemodynamics.
  
Dr. Sircus
7
Bad News – Losing the Vaccine War?
It is with a heavy heart that I bring the mainstream news from Reuters that Pfizer does not expect the Trump administration to make major changes to…
  
Dr. Sircus
16
Metformin Is Not A Wonder Drug
Explore the drawbacks of metformin and the benefits of magnesium for managing type 2 diabetes. Learn why natural alternatives like magnesium outperform…
  
Dr. Sircus
3
The Secrets of Life, Water, and Light
Discover the profound connections between meditation, light, and water in shaping health and consciousness. Explore how sunlight, bio-photons, and…
  
Dr. Sircus
4
Zelenskyy, The Penis Playing Piano Player Deserves No Respect
Zelenskyy recently said an “invitation for Ukraine to join NATO is necessary for our survival.” I guess that means he and his government and even more…
  
Dr. Sircus
5
Periodontitis, Chlorine Dioxide and Cardiovascular Disease
Explore the connection between periodontitis, cardiovascular disease, and the innovative use of chlorine dioxide in oral health treatments. Learn how…
  
Dr. Sircus
8
Cardiovascular-Kidney-Metabolic (CKM) Syndrome
A growing appreciation of the pathophysiological interrelatedness of metabolic risk factors such as obesity and diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and…
  
Dr. Sircus
2
Travel Nightmares With Arctic Conditions Prevailing in Fall
Besides nuclear war and financial calamities, the most significant threats are longer winters, increasing cold and snow, diminishing agricultural…
  
Dr. Sircus
7
Murdering Vaccine Bastards Lock Them Up
A detailed analysis of the alarming rise in cardiac arrests, myocarditis, and other severe adverse effects linked to COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, along with…
  
Dr. Sircus
12
© 2025 Dr. Mark Sircus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture